1321 South Lansing Ct.

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Maintenance free 2 story home in gated community. - Property Id: 118215



Beautiful home located in a gated community. Recently remodeled with new carpet, paint, kitchen appliances and bath fixtures. This home also has an office on the main floor and a loft. Professional grounds maintenance is included. The HOA provides snow plowing. A full basement great for storage, exercising, etc. Attached two car garage. NO smoking (MJ or growing). NO pets please.

The property is near Buckley Air Force base, Anschutz Medical Center and Children's Hospital.

No Pets Allowed



