1321 South Lansing Ct.

Maintenance free 2 story home in gated community. - Property Id: 118215
Beautiful home located in a gated community. Recently remodeled with new carpet, paint, kitchen appliances and bath fixtures. This home also has an office on the main floor and a loft. Professional grounds maintenance is included. The HOA provides snow plowing. A full basement great for storage, exercising, etc. Attached two car garage. NO smoking (MJ or growing). NO pets please.
The property is near Buckley Air Force base, Anschutz Medical Center and Children's Hospital.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118215
No Pets Allowed
