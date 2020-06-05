1309 S Kramer Ct

Amenities

Maintenance free brick ranch built in 2001 in gated Carriage Village. Quiet neighborhood. 4 Bdrm/3 Ba. Additional room ideal for office or study. Five piece Master Bathroom. Freshly remodeled basement which includes a mother in law apartment with separate partial kitchen and laundry. House is near Buckley Air Force base, UCH/Anschutz Medical Campus, Children's Hospital, Aurora South, and Kaiser etc... Walking distance to the Gardens on Havana which include Sprouts and Target etc... Parks nearby, Village East and Canterbury Parks. Centrally located: 25 minutes to DIA, 15 minutes to Nine Mile Light Rail station, 10 minutes to Lowry, 15 minutes to Cherry Creek North, 20 minutes to Stapleton. Get on your bike and be on the highline canal trail in 1 minute. Cherry Creek Schools. No smoking. No MJ (Smoking or Growing) Background and credit will be checked. Call 303-478-6829 today to schedule a showing. Available Now.

No Pets Allowed



