Aurora, CO
1309 S Kramer Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1309 S Kramer Ct

1309 South Kramer Court · No Longer Available
Location

1309 South Kramer Court, Aurora, CO 80012
Village East

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Private Single Family Home in Carriage Village - Property Id: 93091

Maintenance free brick ranch built in 2001 in gated Carriage Village. Quiet neighborhood. 4 Bdrm/3 Ba. Additional room ideal for office or study. Five piece Master Bathroom. Freshly remodeled basement which includes a mother in law apartment with separate partial kitchen and laundry. House is near Buckley Air Force base, UCH/Anschutz Medical Campus, Children's Hospital, Aurora South, and Kaiser etc... Walking distance to the Gardens on Havana which include Sprouts and Target etc... Parks nearby, Village East and Canterbury Parks. Centrally located: 25 minutes to DIA, 15 minutes to Nine Mile Light Rail station, 10 minutes to Lowry, 15 minutes to Cherry Creek North, 20 minutes to Stapleton. Get on your bike and be on the highline canal trail in 1 minute. Cherry Creek Schools. No smoking. No MJ (Smoking or Growing) Background and credit will be checked. Call 303-478-6829 today to schedule a showing. Available Now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93091
Property Id 93091

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4604628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 S Kramer Ct have any available units?
1309 S Kramer Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 S Kramer Ct have?
Some of 1309 S Kramer Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 S Kramer Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1309 S Kramer Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 S Kramer Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1309 S Kramer Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1309 S Kramer Ct offer parking?
No, 1309 S Kramer Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1309 S Kramer Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 S Kramer Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 S Kramer Ct have a pool?
No, 1309 S Kramer Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1309 S Kramer Ct have accessible units?
No, 1309 S Kramer Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 S Kramer Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 S Kramer Ct has units with dishwashers.
