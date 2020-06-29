All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1297 Emporia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1297 Emporia Street
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

1297 Emporia Street

1297 Emporia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1297 Emporia Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Fully Remodeled & Well Appointed - Fully remodeled single family home that is just waiting for you. Complete with professional landscaping and a fully fenced backyard, this well appointed home has everything a discerning taste is looking for. Located on a corner lot, it has all the space one could ever need.

Gorgeous hardwoods flow through the home as you walk in to a well lit and warm living room. Plenty of windows and an open floor plan allow natural light to fill your home and brighten your life. Space for a dining room table and buffet are perfect for entertaining. The kitchen overlooks the space-complete with slab granite, stainless steel appliances, and rich cabinetry. A small "eat-in-kitchen" is a great place to grab your morning coffee.

The master bedroom features a walk in closet and custom tile bathroom. The second bath is just off the hallway with two additional, good sized bedrooms. A small closet just off the kitchen hides the front loading washer/dryer. To top it off, a one car garage is ready to store your toys.

Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 303.839.1201 x102 or text 303.547.7031 for additional details. To enjoy immediate showing go to www.rently.com or call / text 888.883.1193 to register. (EMD 2019-0916)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3465005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1297 Emporia Street have any available units?
1297 Emporia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1297 Emporia Street have?
Some of 1297 Emporia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1297 Emporia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1297 Emporia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1297 Emporia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1297 Emporia Street is pet friendly.
Does 1297 Emporia Street offer parking?
Yes, 1297 Emporia Street offers parking.
Does 1297 Emporia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1297 Emporia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1297 Emporia Street have a pool?
No, 1297 Emporia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1297 Emporia Street have accessible units?
No, 1297 Emporia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1297 Emporia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1297 Emporia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College