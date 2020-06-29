1297 Emporia Street

Amenities

Fully Remodeled & Well Appointed - Fully remodeled single family home that is just waiting for you. Complete with professional landscaping and a fully fenced backyard, this well appointed home has everything a discerning taste is looking for. Located on a corner lot, it has all the space one could ever need.



Gorgeous hardwoods flow through the home as you walk in to a well lit and warm living room. Plenty of windows and an open floor plan allow natural light to fill your home and brighten your life. Space for a dining room table and buffet are perfect for entertaining. The kitchen overlooks the space-complete with slab granite, stainless steel appliances, and rich cabinetry. A small "eat-in-kitchen" is a great place to grab your morning coffee.



The master bedroom features a walk in closet and custom tile bathroom. The second bath is just off the hallway with two additional, good sized bedrooms. A small closet just off the kitchen hides the front loading washer/dryer. To top it off, a one car garage is ready to store your toys.



Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 303.839.1201 x102 or text 303.547.7031 for additional details. To enjoy immediate showing go to www.rently.com or call / text 888.883.1193 to register. (EMD 2019-0916)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3465005)