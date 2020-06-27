All apartments in Aurora
1290 Kingston Street
1290 Kingston Street

1290 Kingston Street · No Longer Available
1290 Kingston Street, Aurora, CO 80010
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home features a recently renovated kitchen and bath. Granite countertops, under-mount sink, and new black appliances are wonderful additions to this home. There is a large family room and a full living room. New carpet and paint throughout the home. The bathroom features a new tub and sink. Ceramic tile and new commode have also been added to this home. There is a full basement and an additional bonus room there as well. Laundry facilities are also available in the basement. This home also has a sun porch on the east side which is perfect for your hobbies, patio or whatever uses you may find. This property has an oversized detached two-car garage on the ally. This is a corner lot and allows for lots of room and openness. The location offers a short trip to the Anschutz Medical Center, I-225, and DIA, by the soon to be completed light rail system at Colfax and I-225.

Don’t miss this opportunity!

Pets - 1 dog
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - Hookups
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 2 car garage
Basement - Partially Finished
School District - Aurora

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1290 Kingston Street have any available units?
1290 Kingston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1290 Kingston Street have?
Some of 1290 Kingston Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1290 Kingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
1290 Kingston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1290 Kingston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1290 Kingston Street is pet friendly.
Does 1290 Kingston Street offer parking?
Yes, 1290 Kingston Street offers parking.
Does 1290 Kingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1290 Kingston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1290 Kingston Street have a pool?
No, 1290 Kingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 1290 Kingston Street have accessible units?
No, 1290 Kingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1290 Kingston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1290 Kingston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
