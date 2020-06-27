1290 Kingston Street

Amenities

This home features a recently renovated kitchen and bath. Granite countertops, under-mount sink, and new black appliances are wonderful additions to this home. There is a large family room and a full living room. New carpet and paint throughout the home. The bathroom features a new tub and sink. Ceramic tile and new commode have also been added to this home. There is a full basement and an additional bonus room there as well. Laundry facilities are also available in the basement. This home also has a sun porch on the east side which is perfect for your hobbies, patio or whatever uses you may find. This property has an oversized detached two-car garage on the ally. This is a corner lot and allows for lots of room and openness. The location offers a short trip to the Anschutz Medical Center, I-225, and DIA, by the soon to be completed light rail system at Colfax and I-225.



Pets - 1 dog

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - Hookups

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 2 car garage

Basement - Partially Finished

School District - Aurora



