12835 E Nevada Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly renovated and updated home in a central location. This home boasts 2,956 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Easy access to I-225 and I-70, right around the corner from the Town Center of Aurora and variety of restaurant options nearby. New Carpet in seating room and in large bedrooms, New hardwood vinyl style floor in living room and kitchen, Fresh paint through out the whole home top to bottom, A refrigerator and Oven/Stove will be installed as well covered by maintenance.