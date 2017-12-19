All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:09 AM

12835 E Nevada Ave

12835 East Nevada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12835 East Nevada Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Property Description:

Newly renovated and updated home in a central location. This home boasts 2,956 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Easy access to I-225 and I-70, right around the corner from the Town Center of Aurora and variety of restaurant options nearby. New Carpet in seating room and in large bedrooms, New hardwood vinyl style floor in living room and kitchen, Fresh paint through out the whole home top to bottom, A refrigerator and Oven/Stove will be installed as well covered by maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12835 E Nevada Ave have any available units?
12835 E Nevada Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12835 E Nevada Ave have?
Some of 12835 E Nevada Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12835 E Nevada Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12835 E Nevada Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12835 E Nevada Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12835 E Nevada Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12835 E Nevada Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12835 E Nevada Ave offers parking.
Does 12835 E Nevada Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12835 E Nevada Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12835 E Nevada Ave have a pool?
No, 12835 E Nevada Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12835 E Nevada Ave have accessible units?
No, 12835 E Nevada Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12835 E Nevada Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12835 E Nevada Ave has units with dishwashers.
