Aurora, CO
12831 E Mexico Ave
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:38 PM

12831 E Mexico Ave

12831 East Mexico Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12831 East Mexico Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Large brick ranch home only steps from Utah Park & Pool! No HOA! This recently updated kitchen makes it a joy to prepare meals and enjoy in your own backyard oasis with mature trees and large patio area. There is a newer roof, furnace, and AC. 3 well sized bedrooms and 2 baths, and a huge 33' X 13' family room downstairs! There's also plenty of room for another bedroom or two in the basement. There is a 2 car garage and you can easily fit 4 more cars in the driveway. NO HOA and this home is only a few doors down from the 46 acre Utah Park & Pool complex for unlimited recreation. This is a beautiful home in a beautiful location, and provides easy access to Buckley AFB, Medical Center of Aurora, DTC, DIA and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12831 E Mexico Ave have any available units?
12831 E Mexico Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12831 E Mexico Ave have?
Some of 12831 E Mexico Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12831 E Mexico Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12831 E Mexico Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12831 E Mexico Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12831 E Mexico Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12831 E Mexico Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12831 E Mexico Ave offers parking.
Does 12831 E Mexico Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12831 E Mexico Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12831 E Mexico Ave have a pool?
Yes, 12831 E Mexico Ave has a pool.
Does 12831 E Mexico Ave have accessible units?
No, 12831 E Mexico Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12831 E Mexico Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12831 E Mexico Ave has units with dishwashers.

