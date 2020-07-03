12831 E Mexico Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Large brick ranch home only steps from Utah Park & Pool! No HOA! This recently updated kitchen makes it a joy to prepare meals and enjoy in your own backyard oasis with mature trees and large patio area. There is a newer roof, furnace, and AC. 3 well sized bedrooms and 2 baths, and a huge 33' X 13' family room downstairs! There's also plenty of room for another bedroom or two in the basement. There is a 2 car garage and you can easily fit 4 more cars in the driveway. NO HOA and this home is only a few doors down from the 46 acre Utah Park & Pool complex for unlimited recreation. This is a beautiful home in a beautiful location, and provides easy access to Buckley AFB, Medical Center of Aurora, DTC, DIA and downtown.