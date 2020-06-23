12813 East Nevada Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Aurora Hills is ready February 2019! From the moment you walk into the home you will notice all the great natural light, custom paint colors and the gorgeous hardwood floors through out the main level . The main level has 2 bedrooms that also offer great natural light and a full updated bathroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tile counter tops, custom back splash and a cozy eat-in area. Just off the kitchen is a wonderful deck that overlooks the huge backyard. The garden level offers a bedroom, bathroom and a great open family room to cuddle up in front of the wood burning fireplace. There is also a large laundry room with built-in cabinets.



