Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
12813 East Nevada Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12813 East Nevada Circle

12813 East Nevada Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12813 East Nevada Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ff9d75e0aa ----
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Aurora Hills is ready February 2019! From the moment you walk into the home you will notice all the great natural light, custom paint colors and the gorgeous hardwood floors through out the main level . The main level has 2 bedrooms that also offer great natural light and a full updated bathroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tile counter tops, custom back splash and a cozy eat-in area. Just off the kitchen is a wonderful deck that overlooks the huge backyard. The garden level offers a bedroom, bathroom and a great open family room to cuddle up in front of the wood burning fireplace. There is also a large laundry room with built-in cabinets.

Please call our office to schedule a showing (720)575-6100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12813 East Nevada Circle have any available units?
12813 East Nevada Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12813 East Nevada Circle have?
Some of 12813 East Nevada Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12813 East Nevada Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12813 East Nevada Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12813 East Nevada Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12813 East Nevada Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 12813 East Nevada Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12813 East Nevada Circle does offer parking.
Does 12813 East Nevada Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12813 East Nevada Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12813 East Nevada Circle have a pool?
No, 12813 East Nevada Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12813 East Nevada Circle have accessible units?
No, 12813 East Nevada Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12813 East Nevada Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12813 East Nevada Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
