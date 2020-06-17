12664 East Harvard Circle

Amenities

Available for a 1 year lease.

Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupant.



Gorgeous 2 bed 3.5 bath duplex with first floor master bedroom and 5-piece master bath with oval tub. Fully equipped kitchen features all stainless appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, dual-zone oven, gas cook-top, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Home features a loft / office space, large finished basement pre-wired as entertainment room, tile floors, newer paint, carpet, and window treatments plus a 2-car garage, and rear patio.

Centrally located near Parker/Iliff & I-225 and two Park-N-Ride stations. Within 6 miles from Denver Tech Center and Fitzimons (University Hospital and Children's Colorado Hospital), and 8 miles from Cherry Creek / Downtown Denver. Walking distance to jogging/biking trail and Cherry Creek reservoir. Enjoy the community pool, club house, and picnic area.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $65/month.

