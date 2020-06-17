All apartments in Aurora
Location

12664 East Harvard Circle, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY PENDING WITH APPLICANTS AND IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS.**

Available for a 1 year lease.
Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupant.

Gorgeous 2 bed 3.5 bath duplex with first floor master bedroom and 5-piece master bath with oval tub. Fully equipped kitchen features all stainless appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, dual-zone oven, gas cook-top, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Home features a loft / office space, large finished basement pre-wired as entertainment room, tile floors, newer paint, carpet, and window treatments plus a 2-car garage, and rear patio.
Centrally located near Parker/Iliff & I-225 and two Park-N-Ride stations. Within 6 miles from Denver Tech Center and Fitzimons (University Hospital and Children's Colorado Hospital), and 8 miles from Cherry Creek / Downtown Denver. Walking distance to jogging/biking trail and Cherry Creek reservoir. Enjoy the community pool, club house, and picnic area.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $65/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Small Dog considered with $250 deposit and Pet fee $35/month.
Sorry No Cats will be considered.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1755.25, Available 9/5/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

