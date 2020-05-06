All apartments in Aurora
1256 Newark St
1256 Newark St

1256 Newark Street · No Longer Available
Location

1256 Newark Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss out on your chance to rent this nicely updated house. Located in a neighborhood with mature tree lined streets and a great location, just minutes from Anschutz Medical Campus and downtown. Enjoy dining, shopping, and entertainment at Lowry and Stapleton and the light rail will be just minutes away. Also close to Fitzsimons and Aurora Hills Golf Courses, Sand Creek Park, and Bluff Lake Nature Area. Enjoy a spacious backyard for outdoor fun, entertainment or great for dogs. Walk/Bike to Parks. There is a front driveway that leads to a detached garage as well as a back alley driveway, so no shortage of parking. A nice place to call home!

Twelve month lease term. Pets negotiable with deposit. No smoking. $18 application fee per adult. Tenants responsible for electric/gas. Water/sewer and trash included in rent.

QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: $18 application fee per adult. Monthly income must be three times monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record.

To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing, please contact our leasing office: leasing@trgdenver.com

Available for showings and move in starting December 9th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 Newark St have any available units?
1256 Newark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1256 Newark St have?
Some of 1256 Newark St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 Newark St currently offering any rent specials?
1256 Newark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 Newark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1256 Newark St is pet friendly.
Does 1256 Newark St offer parking?
Yes, 1256 Newark St offers parking.
Does 1256 Newark St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1256 Newark St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 Newark St have a pool?
No, 1256 Newark St does not have a pool.
Does 1256 Newark St have accessible units?
No, 1256 Newark St does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 Newark St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1256 Newark St does not have units with dishwashers.

