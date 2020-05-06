1256 Newark St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss out on your chance to rent this nicely updated house. Located in a neighborhood with mature tree lined streets and a great location, just minutes from Anschutz Medical Campus and downtown. Enjoy dining, shopping, and entertainment at Lowry and Stapleton and the light rail will be just minutes away. Also close to Fitzsimons and Aurora Hills Golf Courses, Sand Creek Park, and Bluff Lake Nature Area. Enjoy a spacious backyard for outdoor fun, entertainment or great for dogs. Walk/Bike to Parks. There is a front driveway that leads to a detached garage as well as a back alley driveway, so no shortage of parking. A nice place to call home!



Twelve month lease term. Pets negotiable with deposit. No smoking. $18 application fee per adult. Tenants responsible for electric/gas. Water/sewer and trash included in rent.



QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: $18 application fee per adult. Monthly income must be three times monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record.



To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing, please contact our leasing office: leasing@trgdenver.com



Available for showings and move in starting December 9th.