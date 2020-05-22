12502 E Cornell Ave #302

Amenities
1Bd/1Ba in Fantastic Location near 225 & Parker Rd!! - Spacious & conveniently located 1br/1ba 786 sf condo near 225 & Parker Rd!
This top floor unit is walking distance to RTD light rail station and new shopping center with King Soopers, retail and restaurants.
This wonderful condo consists of 1 large bedroom, 1 full bath, and an open living, dining, and kitchen combo. The living room has access to a private deck that is overlooking green space and walking path.
Truly a beautiful condo with lots of space. Call us to view today!
Features
-Newly Renovated
-Plank flooring throughout
-New stainless steel appliances
-Dishwasher
-Washer and dryer
-A/C
Parking
1 off-street parking space
Pets
$200 security deposit & $25 pet rent.
Laundry
In-unit washer & dryer
Heating and Cooling
Forced Air Furnace
Central A/C
Utilities
Gas & Electric - Tenant
Water, Garbage, & Sewer - Owner
If this does not quite meet your needs please view our other available rentals at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 303.747.4782
(RLNE5685704)