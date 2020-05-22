All apartments in Aurora
12502 E Cornell Ave #302
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

12502 E Cornell Ave #302

12502 East Cornell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12502 East Cornell Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
The Dam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1Bd/1Ba in Fantastic Location near 225 & Parker Rd!! - Spacious & conveniently located 1br/1ba 786 sf condo near 225 & Parker Rd!

This top floor unit is walking distance to RTD light rail station and new shopping center with King Soopers, retail and restaurants.

This wonderful condo consists of 1 large bedroom, 1 full bath, and an open living, dining, and kitchen combo. The living room has access to a private deck that is overlooking green space and walking path.

Truly a beautiful condo with lots of space. Call us to view today!

Features
-Newly Renovated
-Plank flooring throughout
-New stainless steel appliances
-Dishwasher
-Washer and dryer
-A/C

Parking
1 off-street parking space

Pets
$200 security deposit & $25 pet rent.

Laundry
In-unit washer & dryer

Heating and Cooling
Forced Air Furnace
Central A/C

Utilities
Gas & Electric - Tenant
Water, Garbage, & Sewer - Owner

If this does not quite meet your needs please view our other available rentals at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 303.747.4782

(RLNE5685704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

