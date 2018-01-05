1240 North Elmira Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3abb1a006a ---- We are offering a beautiful 6bd/2bth (2,800sft) home with private back yard and patio area in the hot Colfax Village neighborhood. Newly remodeled with nice hardwood floors. Has a large comfortable enclosed sun room that leads to a cedar deck. Large yard with 1 car garage and storage, plus room for 2 cars in back driveway. This home also has a huge 800sft storage area in the attic with easy stair access and many clothes rods for easy storage. A very convenient location that will create the perfect home for your lifestyle! Walking distance to Fitzsimons CU/Anschutz Medical Center, the Stanley Marketplace shops, great restaurants, public parks with tennis courts, a dog park, recreation facilities, Fitzsimons Medical Complex, Johnson and Wales University and LightRail access. Public school nearby with use of basketball courts and grounds. Please arrange a ?self-showing? by following the instructions in this add or clicking on www.nicestproperties.com under ?Available Rentals?. If interested in renting after viewing the property, then fill out a ?Rental Application? on this website. If this posting is still active, then the unit is still available. Advertised rent is discounted rent.