1240 North Elmira Street
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

1240 North Elmira Street

1240 Elmira Street · No Longer Available
Location

1240 Elmira Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3abb1a006a ---- We are offering a beautiful 6bd/2bth (2,800sft) home with private back yard and patio area in the hot Colfax Village neighborhood. Newly remodeled with nice hardwood floors. Has a large comfortable enclosed sun room that leads to a cedar deck. Large yard with 1 car garage and storage, plus room for 2 cars in back driveway. This home also has a huge 800sft storage area in the attic with easy stair access and many clothes rods for easy storage. A very convenient location that will create the perfect home for your lifestyle! Walking distance to Fitzsimons CU/Anschutz Medical Center, the Stanley Marketplace shops, great restaurants, public parks with tennis courts, a dog park, recreation facilities, Fitzsimons Medical Complex, Johnson and Wales University and LightRail access. Public school nearby with use of basketball courts and grounds. Please arrange a ?self-showing? by following the instructions in this add or clicking on www.nicestproperties.com under ?Available Rentals?. If interested in renting after viewing the property, then fill out a ?Rental Application? on this website. If this posting is still active, then the unit is still available. Advertised rent is discounted rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 North Elmira Street have any available units?
1240 North Elmira Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 North Elmira Street have?
Some of 1240 North Elmira Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 North Elmira Street currently offering any rent specials?
1240 North Elmira Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 North Elmira Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 North Elmira Street is pet friendly.
Does 1240 North Elmira Street offer parking?
Yes, 1240 North Elmira Street offers parking.
Does 1240 North Elmira Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 North Elmira Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 North Elmira Street have a pool?
No, 1240 North Elmira Street does not have a pool.
Does 1240 North Elmira Street have accessible units?
No, 1240 North Elmira Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 North Elmira Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 North Elmira Street does not have units with dishwashers.

