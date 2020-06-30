All apartments in Aurora
12394 E Park Ln Dr
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:10 AM

12394 E Park Ln Dr

12394 East Park Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12394 East Park Lane Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
Morris Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Newley renovated house including kitchen and bath! New floors, doors, windows, furnace, water heater, roof and more!
Great for University student or Campus employee! Campus just a short walk from house!

3 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom house with New LG stainless steal appliances including New Maytag washer and dryer. Full basement with plenty of storage space

Backs up to sand creek open space! Just a 5 min walk on bike path to free University campus bus and Light rail station!

$2000.00/mo, $2000.00 security deposit. Call Josh at 720-448-3732. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using avail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12394 E Park Ln Dr have any available units?
12394 E Park Ln Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12394 E Park Ln Dr have?
Some of 12394 E Park Ln Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12394 E Park Ln Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12394 E Park Ln Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12394 E Park Ln Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12394 E Park Ln Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 12394 E Park Ln Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12394 E Park Ln Dr offers parking.
Does 12394 E Park Ln Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12394 E Park Ln Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12394 E Park Ln Dr have a pool?
No, 12394 E Park Ln Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12394 E Park Ln Dr have accessible units?
No, 12394 E Park Ln Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12394 E Park Ln Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12394 E Park Ln Dr has units with dishwashers.

