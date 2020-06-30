12394 E Park Ln Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Newley renovated house including kitchen and bath! New floors, doors, windows, furnace, water heater, roof and more!

Great for University student or Campus employee! Campus just a short walk from house!



3 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom house with New LG stainless steal appliances including New Maytag washer and dryer. Full basement with plenty of storage space



Backs up to sand creek open space! Just a 5 min walk on bike path to free University campus bus and Light rail station!



$2000.00/mo, $2000.00 security deposit. Call Josh at 720-448-3732. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using avail