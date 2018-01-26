All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 12305 East 13th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
12305 East 13th Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

12305 East 13th Avenue

12305 East 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12305 East 13th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Immaculate Hoffman Heights Ranch home in Aurora! ^ - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1123619?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Once you walk into this large ranch you will be surprised. This home offers a huge living room along with a dining room. Off the dining room offers a kitchen with maple cabinets and nice appliances. Off the kitchen, this home offers a HUGE back yard. Plenty of space to run and play.

Three nice size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Two full bathrooms are nice and clean. This home offers a full-size washer/dryer in a separate storage room. Plenty of space in this wonderful ranch home Call today to set your showing.

Big back yard
Walking distance to Fitzsimons Medical Center

Pets - 1 Small Outdoor Dog or cat
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - None
Laundry - W/D
Parking - 1 car garage
School District - Aurora

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5294465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12305 East 13th Avenue have any available units?
12305 East 13th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12305 East 13th Avenue have?
Some of 12305 East 13th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12305 East 13th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12305 East 13th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12305 East 13th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12305 East 13th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12305 East 13th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12305 East 13th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 12305 East 13th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12305 East 13th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12305 East 13th Avenue have a pool?
No, 12305 East 13th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12305 East 13th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12305 East 13th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12305 East 13th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12305 East 13th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College