12305 East 13th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Immaculate Hoffman Heights Ranch home in Aurora! ^ - Sign up for a showing here>>>

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1123619?source=marketing



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Once you walk into this large ranch you will be surprised. This home offers a huge living room along with a dining room. Off the dining room offers a kitchen with maple cabinets and nice appliances. Off the kitchen, this home offers a HUGE back yard. Plenty of space to run and play.



Three nice size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Two full bathrooms are nice and clean. This home offers a full-size washer/dryer in a separate storage room. Plenty of space in this wonderful ranch home Call today to set your showing.



Big back yard

Walking distance to Fitzsimons Medical Center



Pets - 1 Small Outdoor Dog or cat

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - None

Laundry - W/D

Parking - 1 car garage

School District - Aurora



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



(RLNE5294465)