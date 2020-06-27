All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

12040 E Arizona Ave

12040 East Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12040 East Arizona Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Village East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great ranch style home near shopping and transit also in Cherry Creek School District! Open kitchen has Formica countertops, 42 cabinets and newer Stainless-Steel appliances! Kitchen includes a breakfast nook with additional seating for casual dining. Dining room offers ceramic tile flooring, updated lighting and plenty of natural light. Over-sized living room provides amenities like wood burning 2-sided fireplace, new paint and ceramic tile flooring! Master Bedroom is spacious with new carpet, bypass closet and has a bath. You'll love having your own private master bath with shower, water saving fixtures and tile flooring. Good sized secondary bedrooms and hall bath with new paint and water efficient upgrades! Full partially finished basement with non-conforming 4th bedroom (egress), spacious family room, bonus room with bar and bath/laundry hook ups, basically a large one bedroom condo/separate living area or a great space for entertaining. over-sized 2 car garage with storage. Nice level backyard with garden area, large covered patio and privacy fence. Central A/C! Storage shed! Solar Panels for energy savings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12040 E Arizona Ave have any available units?
12040 E Arizona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12040 E Arizona Ave have?
Some of 12040 E Arizona Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12040 E Arizona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12040 E Arizona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12040 E Arizona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12040 E Arizona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12040 E Arizona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12040 E Arizona Ave offers parking.
Does 12040 E Arizona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12040 E Arizona Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12040 E Arizona Ave have a pool?
No, 12040 E Arizona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12040 E Arizona Ave have accessible units?
No, 12040 E Arizona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12040 E Arizona Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12040 E Arizona Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
