12040 E Arizona Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great ranch style home near shopping and transit also in Cherry Creek School District! Open kitchen has Formica countertops, 42 cabinets and newer Stainless-Steel appliances! Kitchen includes a breakfast nook with additional seating for casual dining. Dining room offers ceramic tile flooring, updated lighting and plenty of natural light. Over-sized living room provides amenities like wood burning 2-sided fireplace, new paint and ceramic tile flooring! Master Bedroom is spacious with new carpet, bypass closet and has a bath. You'll love having your own private master bath with shower, water saving fixtures and tile flooring. Good sized secondary bedrooms and hall bath with new paint and water efficient upgrades! Full partially finished basement with non-conforming 4th bedroom (egress), spacious family room, bonus room with bar and bath/laundry hook ups, basically a large one bedroom condo/separate living area or a great space for entertaining. over-sized 2 car garage with storage. Nice level backyard with garden area, large covered patio and privacy fence. Central A/C! Storage shed! Solar Panels for energy savings!