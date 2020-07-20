12031 E Harvard Ave

Amenities

Cherry Creek 5 School District!! End unit on 2nd floor with no neighbors above you. Cozy stone fireplace in living room with vaulted ceilings and skylight. Unit has newer paint, walk in closets in both bedrooms and high efficiency toilets in both bathrooms. Master bedroom has its own balcony. 1 mile from Peoria light rail station. Private tennis courts & swimming pool for residents. Close to shopping, Costco and popular restaurants. Within walking/biking distance to everything you may need!