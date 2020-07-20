All apartments in Aurora
12031 E Harvard Ave
12031 E Harvard Ave

12031 East Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12031 East Harvard Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Cherry Creek 5 School District!! End unit on 2nd floor with no neighbors above you. Cozy stone fireplace in living room with vaulted ceilings and skylight. Unit has newer paint, walk in closets in both bedrooms and high efficiency toilets in both bathrooms. Master bedroom has its own balcony. 1 mile from Peoria light rail station. Private tennis courts & swimming pool for residents. Close to shopping, Costco and popular restaurants. Within walking/biking distance to everything you may need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12031 E Harvard Ave have any available units?
12031 E Harvard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12031 E Harvard Ave have?
Some of 12031 E Harvard Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12031 E Harvard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12031 E Harvard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12031 E Harvard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12031 E Harvard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12031 E Harvard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12031 E Harvard Ave offers parking.
Does 12031 E Harvard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12031 E Harvard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12031 E Harvard Ave have a pool?
Yes, 12031 E Harvard Ave has a pool.
Does 12031 E Harvard Ave have accessible units?
No, 12031 E Harvard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12031 E Harvard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12031 E Harvard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
