12030 E Hoye Dr

This 2BR/2.5BA town home with a massive attached garage and ample storage space in the Aurora area is close to The Medical Center of Aurora, restaurants, shops, and so much more. With over 1,000 sq ft and everything you need to live comfortably!



AVAIL 08/09/2019



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



Details:

2BR/2.5BA

1,064 square feet

Air Conditioning

Open Concept

Large Porch and Back Yard

Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Range/Stove/Oven

Bar Top in Kitchen - Great for Entertaining!

Tall Ceilings

Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Large Windows for Ample Natural Light

Garage Parking



Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Wonder Tea Cafe, and Beantree Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Thai Mile High, Papa Murphy's, and Cafe Paprika. Nearby parks include Expo Park, Utah Park, and Highline Park & Ballfield. Grocery stores include Safeway and King Soopers. With convenient access to I-225, S Havana St, Aurora Hills Golf Course, Walgreens, and so much more!



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)



Resident Utilities: Electric/Gas and Cable/Internet.



$1,525 Rent/month - $1,525 Security Deposit



