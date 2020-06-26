All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

12030 E Hoye Dr

12030 East Hoye Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12030 East Hoye Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 2BR/2.5BA town home with a massive attached garage and ample storage space in the Aurora area is close to The Medical Center of Aurora, restaurants, shops, and so much more. With over 1,000 sq ft and everything you need to live comfortably!

AVAIL 08/09/2019

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

Details:
2BR/2.5BA
1,064 square feet
Air Conditioning
Open Concept
Large Porch and Back Yard
Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Range/Stove/Oven
Bar Top in Kitchen - Great for Entertaining!
Tall Ceilings
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups
Large Windows for Ample Natural Light
Garage Parking

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Wonder Tea Cafe, and Beantree Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Thai Mile High, Papa Murphy's, and Cafe Paprika. Nearby parks include Expo Park, Utah Park, and Highline Park & Ballfield. Grocery stores include Safeway and King Soopers. With convenient access to I-225, S Havana St, Aurora Hills Golf Course, Walgreens, and so much more!

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)

Resident Utilities: Electric/Gas and Cable/Internet.

$1,525 Rent/month - $1,525 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12030 E Hoye Dr have any available units?
12030 E Hoye Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12030 E Hoye Dr have?
Some of 12030 E Hoye Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12030 E Hoye Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12030 E Hoye Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12030 E Hoye Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12030 E Hoye Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12030 E Hoye Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12030 E Hoye Dr offers parking.
Does 12030 E Hoye Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12030 E Hoye Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12030 E Hoye Dr have a pool?
No, 12030 E Hoye Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12030 E Hoye Dr have accessible units?
No, 12030 E Hoye Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12030 E Hoye Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12030 E Hoye Dr has units with dishwashers.
