1181 Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors carpet

Four Bedroom Home In Aurora! - This home is a great use of space! The living room and kitchen are really nice size! There are four bedrooms and one full bathroom. Brand new carpet and hardwood floors throughout. The whole house was recently painted. Two of the bedrooms are very large! There is a laundry room and a huge backyard. Kitchen appliances will be supplied. If you would like to set up a showing contact Jonathan at Jonathan@starsandstripeshomes.com.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee



Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



This home is Professionally Managed by Jonathan Oliver Associate Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



(RLNE2606021)