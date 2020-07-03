All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

1181 Del Mar Parkway

1181 Del Mar Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1181 Del Mar Parkway, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Four Bedroom Home In Aurora! - This home is a great use of space! The living room and kitchen are really nice size! There are four bedrooms and one full bathroom. Brand new carpet and hardwood floors throughout. The whole house was recently painted. Two of the bedrooms are very large! There is a laundry room and a huge backyard. Kitchen appliances will be supplied. If you would like to set up a showing contact Jonathan at Jonathan@starsandstripeshomes.com.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

This home is Professionally Managed by Jonathan Oliver Associate Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

(RLNE2606021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 Del Mar Parkway have any available units?
1181 Del Mar Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1181 Del Mar Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Del Mar Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Del Mar Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1181 Del Mar Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1181 Del Mar Parkway offer parking?
No, 1181 Del Mar Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1181 Del Mar Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1181 Del Mar Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Del Mar Parkway have a pool?
No, 1181 Del Mar Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1181 Del Mar Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1181 Del Mar Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Del Mar Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1181 Del Mar Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1181 Del Mar Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1181 Del Mar Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

