Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMING SOON!!! NEW PICTURES COMING SOON!!! Nice 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom. Very cozy with a fenced yard. Attached garage. Located in the Cherry Creek Schools District. Located in a very convenient location with easy access to almost anything, King Soopers and Sprouts are right around the corner, a variety of food options are just a few blocks away