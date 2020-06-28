All apartments in Aurora
1151 Wheeling Street

1151 Xanadu Street · No Longer Available
Location

1151 Xanadu Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Hoffman Height Aurora Home Remodeled!! - This home has been completely remodeled. When you walk in you will be surprised. This home is beautiful.Brand new kitchen has new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a fabulous glass tile backsplash. Three bedrooms and updated bathrooms. Newer carpet, newer paint. The full bath has double vanities and an updated tile tub/shower.

Enjoy your evenings on the covered patio and watch the kids play in the spacious backyard with a new privacy fence!

Like a Brand NEW HOME!!
Call today this home will not last!!

720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4412531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Wheeling Street have any available units?
1151 Wheeling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1151 Wheeling Street have?
Some of 1151 Wheeling Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 Wheeling Street currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Wheeling Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Wheeling Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1151 Wheeling Street is pet friendly.
Does 1151 Wheeling Street offer parking?
No, 1151 Wheeling Street does not offer parking.
Does 1151 Wheeling Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 Wheeling Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Wheeling Street have a pool?
No, 1151 Wheeling Street does not have a pool.
Does 1151 Wheeling Street have accessible units?
No, 1151 Wheeling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Wheeling Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1151 Wheeling Street does not have units with dishwashers.
