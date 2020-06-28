1151 Wheeling Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Hoffman Height Aurora Home Remodeled!! - This home has been completely remodeled. When you walk in you will be surprised. This home is beautiful.Brand new kitchen has new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a fabulous glass tile backsplash. Three bedrooms and updated bathrooms. Newer carpet, newer paint. The full bath has double vanities and an updated tile tub/shower.



Enjoy your evenings on the covered patio and watch the kids play in the spacious backyard with a new privacy fence!



Like a Brand NEW HOME!!

Call today this home will not last!!



720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4412531)