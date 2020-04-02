All apartments in Aurora
11222 East Highline Drive

11222 E Highline Dr · No Longer Available
Aurora
See all
Highline Villages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11222 E Highline Dr, Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Available July 1, 2019
Great 3 bedroom triplex
2 bedrooms upstairs
2 bathrooms, one upstairs and one downstairs
1 bedroom is in the basement
Washer/Dryer Included
Finished Basement with family room and large bedroom
$1,795 Rent, $1,800 Deposit With 1 Year Lease Or Longer
*** NO SMOKING ***
*** NO PETS ***
Call Or Text To Schedule Showing: 720-446-7368

936 sqft upstairs and 936 sqft downstairs
Private Parking right outside your back door
Conveniently located, it's quick to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, parks and schools! Don't miss out on this opportunity, it will go fast!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11222 East Highline Drive have any available units?
11222 East Highline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 11222 East Highline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11222 East Highline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11222 East Highline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11222 East Highline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 11222 East Highline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11222 East Highline Drive does offer parking.
Does 11222 East Highline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11222 East Highline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11222 East Highline Drive have a pool?
No, 11222 East Highline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11222 East Highline Drive have accessible units?
No, 11222 East Highline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11222 East Highline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11222 East Highline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11222 East Highline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11222 East Highline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
