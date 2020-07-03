1117 S Ventura Cir Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Don't miss this gorgeous 2 BDR 1.5 Bath townhome. It has all stainless appliances,new paint, new granite counters and new carpet and flooring throughout. On the main level you have a lovely entry, a convenient 1/2 bath and laundry and a large living space. The kitchen is open and connected to both dining and living areas. There is a sliding patio door to back patio and yard for easy indoor-outdoor enjoyment. Upstairs are the 2 large bedrooms at opposite ends of the hall and the large bath. Tons of storage space in walk in closet, and under stairs. There is a reserved space right in front and plenty of guest parking. It is a quiet and well built property with the convenience of townhome living. With easy access to Buckley, Aurora, Gaylord, RTD you can get to everything. Shopping is just minutes away. Owner pays HOA. RoxEdge Property Management manages properties throughout the Denver Metro Area add fully complies with all Fair Housing Laws.