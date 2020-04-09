All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

1088 Dearborn St

1088 Dearborn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1088 Dearborn Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Chambers Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 bed 3 bath 1 car garage - Property Id: 112418

Large 5 bedroom 3 bath brick ranch. New hard wood floors and new carpets, large galley kitchen. 3 bedrooms on main floor with full and 1/2 baths. Full basement with new carpet. 2 bedrooms (non-conforming) with 3/4 bath and large living room. Over 8,800 sq ft lot with large fully enclosed sun room.
Stainless steel appliances, over-sized garage, beautiful spacious backyard with kids play ground equipment.
Very close to shopping and transportation.
Showings are every day between 5-7pm

LEASE TERMS:***NOT ACCEPTING SECTION 8 *** , One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds, background check and employment verification required. Pets ok with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet). Please email through the link for communication which is preferred over text and call.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112418
Property Id 112418

(RLNE4819501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1088 Dearborn St have any available units?
1088 Dearborn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1088 Dearborn St have?
Some of 1088 Dearborn St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1088 Dearborn St currently offering any rent specials?
1088 Dearborn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1088 Dearborn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1088 Dearborn St is pet friendly.
Does 1088 Dearborn St offer parking?
Yes, 1088 Dearborn St offers parking.
Does 1088 Dearborn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1088 Dearborn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1088 Dearborn St have a pool?
No, 1088 Dearborn St does not have a pool.
Does 1088 Dearborn St have accessible units?
No, 1088 Dearborn St does not have accessible units.
Does 1088 Dearborn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1088 Dearborn St has units with dishwashers.
