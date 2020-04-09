1088 Dearborn St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5 bed 3 bath 1 car garage - Property Id: 112418



Large 5 bedroom 3 bath brick ranch. New hard wood floors and new carpets, large galley kitchen. 3 bedrooms on main floor with full and 1/2 baths. Full basement with new carpet. 2 bedrooms (non-conforming) with 3/4 bath and large living room. Over 8,800 sq ft lot with large fully enclosed sun room.

Stainless steel appliances, over-sized garage, beautiful spacious backyard with kids play ground equipment.

Very close to shopping and transportation.

Showings are every day between 5-7pm



LEASE TERMS:***NOT ACCEPTING SECTION 8 *** , One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds, background check and employment verification required. Pets ok with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet). Please email through the link for communication which is preferred over text and call.

(RLNE4819501)