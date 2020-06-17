All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 10823 E 25th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
10823 E 25th Ave
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:25 PM

10823 E 25th Ave

10823 East 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Northwest Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10823 East 25th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8cd1bd709a ---- Hardwood floors Stackable W/D hookups Pet friendly Plenty of street parking Front & back entrances Large closets $45 App fee (per adult over 18) $30 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electricity $600 Security deposit One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10823 E 25th Ave have any available units?
10823 E 25th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 10823 E 25th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10823 E 25th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10823 E 25th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10823 E 25th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10823 E 25th Ave offer parking?
No, 10823 E 25th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10823 E 25th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10823 E 25th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10823 E 25th Ave have a pool?
No, 10823 E 25th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10823 E 25th Ave have accessible units?
No, 10823 E 25th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10823 E 25th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10823 E 25th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10823 E 25th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10823 E 25th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave
Aurora, CO 80045
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College