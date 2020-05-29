10712 E. Exposition #209

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1 bath Condo - Newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo! New vertical blinds, new vinyl plank flooring, new gas range/oven, fresh paint throughout, cool countertop, cute new bath vanity, new faucet and new dining room, bath and kitchen light fixtures. Furnace recently replaced, big pantry, storage closet across from unit front door. Move right in, everything is ready for you!



Close to buses, parks, schools, shopping, etc. Landlord pays for trash and water, tenants pay for heat and electric. Pets allowed with additional pet deposit and pet rent.

Application fee $35/adult. Security deposit equal to a month's rent.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



Rental Terms

Rent: $1,425

Application Fee: $35

Security Deposit: $1,425 WAC

Available Now



(RLNE5164115)