All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 10712 E. Exposition #209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
10712 E. Exposition #209
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

10712 E. Exposition #209

10712 East Exposition Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Expo Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10712 East Exposition Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bath Condo - Newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo! New vertical blinds, new vinyl plank flooring, new gas range/oven, fresh paint throughout, cool countertop, cute new bath vanity, new faucet and new dining room, bath and kitchen light fixtures. Furnace recently replaced, big pantry, storage closet across from unit front door. Move right in, everything is ready for you!

Close to buses, parks, schools, shopping, etc. Landlord pays for trash and water, tenants pay for heat and electric. Pets allowed with additional pet deposit and pet rent.
Application fee $35/adult. Security deposit equal to a month's rent.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

Rental Terms
Rent: $1,425
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1,425 WAC
Available Now

(RLNE5164115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10712 E. Exposition #209 have any available units?
10712 E. Exposition #209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 10712 E. Exposition #209 have?
Some of 10712 E. Exposition #209's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10712 E. Exposition #209 currently offering any rent specials?
10712 E. Exposition #209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10712 E. Exposition #209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10712 E. Exposition #209 is pet friendly.
Does 10712 E. Exposition #209 offer parking?
No, 10712 E. Exposition #209 does not offer parking.
Does 10712 E. Exposition #209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10712 E. Exposition #209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10712 E. Exposition #209 have a pool?
No, 10712 E. Exposition #209 does not have a pool.
Does 10712 E. Exposition #209 have accessible units?
No, 10712 E. Exposition #209 does not have accessible units.
Does 10712 E. Exposition #209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10712 E. Exposition #209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College