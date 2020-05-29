10712 E. Exposition #209

Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bath Condo - Newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo! New vertical blinds, new vinyl plank flooring, new gas range/oven, fresh paint throughout, cool countertop, cute new bath vanity, new faucet and new dining room, bath and kitchen light fixtures. Furnace recently replaced, big pantry, storage closet across from unit front door. Move right in, everything is ready for you!
Close to buses, parks, schools, shopping, etc. Landlord pays for trash and water, tenants pay for heat and electric. Pets allowed with additional pet deposit and pet rent.
Application fee $35/adult. Security deposit equal to a month's rent.
Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker
Rental Terms
Rent: $1,425
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1,425 WAC
Available Now
(RLNE5164115)