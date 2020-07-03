1034 Sable Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Ranch 3beds 3baths 2car FP unfinished bsmt fenced large rooms RV parking - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

Remodeled huge Ranch with full unfinished basement. Brand new kitchen with granite counter tops and black appliances. All rooms are very big. 2 fireplaces, Huge square footage, flat yard. Brand new carpet and laminate hardwood floors and 2 tone paint. RV parking. Come check it out, you will be impressed for the price. Separate living and family rooms. Dining room and laundry room on the main floor. 2 car garage. Unfinished basement with 3/4 bath. Master bathroom. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet. 1600 sf with 1600sf unfinished basement. Near 6th and I-225. Outside smoking only. Available now. Please drive by and take a look at the house and the neighborhood to see if it meets your criteria before setting up a showing. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address that you are interested in so he can respond accurately.



