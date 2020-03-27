All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1026 S Ouray St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1026 S Ouray St
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

1026 S Ouray St

1026 South Ouray Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Center Pointe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1026 South Ouray Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom tri-level home in the Tollgate Village - Brand new carpet throughout the home! Schedule a property showing to view this fantastic 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom tri-level home in the Tollgate Village subdivision of Aurora! Beautiful entry into the living room and formal dining room with vaulted ceilings. Spacious eat-in kitchen that includes all appliances. Down a few steps from the kitchen is the large family room and the laundry is just off the living room along with a half bathroom. Sunroom with sliding doors allowing for additional living space opens to the large fenced backyard with shed.

Upstairs is the master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and master bathroom with garden tub. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs share a recently remodeled full bathroom.

Fully finished basement with recreation room, bedroom, and full bathroom.

Tons of space throughout this home including a 2-car attached garage!

For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:

1. TEXT: Properties Plus your name along with the address you are interested in (1026 S Ouray St) to 877-428-2568

2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information

3. CALL: Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

(RLNE4940248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 S Ouray St have any available units?
1026 S Ouray St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 S Ouray St have?
Some of 1026 S Ouray St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 S Ouray St currently offering any rent specials?
1026 S Ouray St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 S Ouray St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 S Ouray St is pet friendly.
Does 1026 S Ouray St offer parking?
Yes, 1026 S Ouray St offers parking.
Does 1026 S Ouray St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 S Ouray St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 S Ouray St have a pool?
No, 1026 S Ouray St does not have a pool.
Does 1026 S Ouray St have accessible units?
No, 1026 S Ouray St does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 S Ouray St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 S Ouray St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College