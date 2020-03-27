1026 S Ouray St

Amenities

4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom tri-level home in the Tollgate Village - Brand new carpet throughout the home! Schedule a property showing to view this fantastic 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom tri-level home in the Tollgate Village subdivision of Aurora! Beautiful entry into the living room and formal dining room with vaulted ceilings. Spacious eat-in kitchen that includes all appliances. Down a few steps from the kitchen is the large family room and the laundry is just off the living room along with a half bathroom. Sunroom with sliding doors allowing for additional living space opens to the large fenced backyard with shed.



Upstairs is the master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and master bathroom with garden tub. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs share a recently remodeled full bathroom.



Fully finished basement with recreation room, bedroom, and full bathroom.



Tons of space throughout this home including a 2-car attached garage!



