1010 S Yampa St Apt 105

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This unit is available NOW!!!! Come check out this beautifully updated 2 bedroom condo in Brandon Park. It is a back corner, private unit on the ground level. This unit has been updated from top to bottom. Hardwood flooring through the main living areas ties this unit altogether. The living room, dining room and kitchen offer an open concept flow between all of those spaces. Ample counter and cabinet storage in the kitchen for family cooking onr entertaining. All stainless steel appliances included with the home. A great gas fireplace tops off the living room with plenty of space for your electronic entertainment system. Tall ceilings run throughout the entire condo giving the feeling of large, open spaces. Plenty of light flowing into this back corner lot unit. Your own private deck / porch off the front of the unit to extend the living space outside.



The two bedrooms are a really good size and plenty of space. The master bed has a private full bath with tub and large walk-in closet. A good sized, clean bathroom is off the hallway for guests and the second bedroom use. The garage is a one-car and is attached to the unit with garage door opener. Front loading, stacked Washer and Dryer in unit are included as well. Two hallway storage closets add some space as well to keep your stuff in unit. This unit includes Air Conditioning.



The community includes a pool that is just around the corner from this property with easy access. Ideally located, central to transportation, shops and restaurants. Please book a showing today.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric) // Water, Sewer, Trash is included in rent pricing, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Cat and Small Dogs Accepted -- Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



