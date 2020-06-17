All apartments in West Hollywood
Empire at Norton
Last updated July 5 2020 at 9:18 AM

Empire at Norton

8017 Norton Avenue · (310) 561-1123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8017 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Empire at Norton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet access
lobby
nest technology
package receiving
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Unit - Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Its laidback luxe in the heart of West Hollywood. A celebration of luxury, sustainability, modernism, and style. A vibrant way of life inspired by WeHos creative cosmopolitan flair. The new standard for boutique urban residences.

Empire Property Group is proud to present this stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath residence for lease at its' newest development, Empire at Norton. Located on the 2nd floor of the property, this large 1370 SF corner unit boasts southern and western exposures. Featuring 10 FT ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, beautiful stainless steel Samsung appliances, Italian designed kitchen cabinetry with marbled quarts countertops, washer and dryer in unit, ample storage throughout and a private balcony to enjoy the beautiful Los Angeles weather... all making this unit a must see.

Empire at Norton looks forward to welcoming you home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Empire at Norton have any available units?
Empire at Norton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does Empire at Norton have?
Some of Empire at Norton's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Empire at Norton currently offering any rent specials?
Empire at Norton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Empire at Norton pet-friendly?
Yes, Empire at Norton is pet friendly.
Does Empire at Norton offer parking?
Yes, Empire at Norton offers parking.
Does Empire at Norton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Empire at Norton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Empire at Norton have a pool?
Yes, Empire at Norton has a pool.
Does Empire at Norton have accessible units?
Yes, Empire at Norton has accessible units.
Does Empire at Norton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Empire at Norton has units with dishwashers.
Does Empire at Norton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Empire at Norton has units with air conditioning.
