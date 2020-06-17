Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center courtyard dog grooming area dog park fire pit game room guest parking internet access lobby nest technology package receiving

Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Unit - Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Its laidback luxe in the heart of West Hollywood. A celebration of luxury, sustainability, modernism, and style. A vibrant way of life inspired by WeHos creative cosmopolitan flair. The new standard for boutique urban residences.



Empire Property Group is proud to present this stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath residence for lease at its' newest development, Empire at Norton. Located on the 2nd floor of the property, this large 1370 SF corner unit boasts southern and western exposures. Featuring 10 FT ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, beautiful stainless steel Samsung appliances, Italian designed kitchen cabinetry with marbled quarts countertops, washer and dryer in unit, ample storage throughout and a private balcony to enjoy the beautiful Los Angeles weather... all making this unit a must see.



Empire at Norton looks forward to welcoming you home!