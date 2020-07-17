All apartments in West Hollywood
9033 VISTA GRANDE Street
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:47 AM

9033 VISTA GRANDE Street

9033 W Vista Grande St · No Longer Available
Location

9033 W Vista Grande St, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
elevator
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
PRIVATE DIRECT ELEVATOR ACCESS...Super cool and Discrete New York meets Miami in this Beverly Hills adj area of West Hollywood. 2 story Penthouse with loft & HUGE roof top terrace with city and hill views & private gym area. Beautifully fully equipped and furnished for discriminating client. Short term, long term possible. 2 bedroom, Loft, 3.5 bath, front and back balcony's and roof terrace with access from the loft. Side by side parking. Small 3 unit building. Close to cafe's, Soho House or enjoy private quiet living in the heart of the City at home. Rather easy to show , text or call for an appointment to show.Private loft bathroom with walkout shower to private Penthouse terrace. Furnished and short term available to be negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street have any available units?
9033 VISTA GRANDE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street have?
Some of 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street currently offering any rent specials?
9033 VISTA GRANDE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street pet-friendly?
No, 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street offer parking?
Yes, 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street offers parking.
Does 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street have a pool?
No, 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street does not have a pool.
Does 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street have accessible units?
No, 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
