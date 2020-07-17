9033 VISTA GRANDE Street

Amenities

PRIVATE DIRECT ELEVATOR ACCESS...Super cool and Discrete New York meets Miami in this Beverly Hills adj area of West Hollywood. 2 story Penthouse with loft & HUGE roof top terrace with city and hill views & private gym area. Beautifully fully equipped and furnished for discriminating client. Short term, long term possible. 2 bedroom, Loft, 3.5 bath, front and back balcony's and roof terrace with access from the loft. Side by side parking. Small 3 unit building. Close to cafe's, Soho House or enjoy private quiet living in the heart of the City at home. Rather easy to show , text or call for an appointment to show.Private loft bathroom with walkout shower to private Penthouse terrace. Furnished and short term available to be negotiable.