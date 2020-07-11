167 Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
155 Units Available
Hollywood
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,495
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
963 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
West Hollywood
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,116
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,832
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,414
1100 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
19 Units Available
West Hollywood
The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,897
877 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in smoke-free community. Remodeled gourmet kitchens with granite counters, European cabinets, wine chillers. Gas fireplace, walk-in closets, ceiling fans. Enjoy fitness center and pool with wet bar. Near transit.
Results within 1 mile of West Hollywood
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,245
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
923 sqft
Verse Hollywood is a perfect fusion of style and sophistication. You will feel right at home in our resort-style atmosphere accented by modern architecture, luscious landscaping, and tropical foliage. Enjoy our myriad of top of the line amenities.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,130
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1297 sqft
A few minutes from Hollywood High School. Patio and balconies. Amenities include volleyball and tennis court, playground, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Guest suites available. Updated appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
5 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
631 sqft
Welcome home to Sutton Place in beautiful Hollywood, California.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
17 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,816
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
818 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with relaxing amenities, including hot tub and sauna. Units feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Enjoy proximity to the Hollywood Freeway and Runyon Canyon Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
285 Units Available
Hollywood
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,215
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,570
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1262 sqft
AVA is a brand new living space ready for you to make it yours. Our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans feature kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
26 Units Available
Mid-City West
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,608
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,108
1022 sqft
Located just steps away from The Grove and Farmers Market. Community features an outdoor fire pit, gym, 24-hour laundry and on-site market. Homes have gas fireplaces and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
2 Units Available
Hollywood
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1031 sqft
In the heart of LA's most historic and vibrant neighborhood, The Summit is moments away from Hollywood Boulevard, the Dolby Theater and some of the city's finest dining, nightclubs and shopping.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
9 Units Available
Hollywood
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
978 sqft
A fresh new community has arrived in the foothills of Hollywood, Lanewood Pines Apartments. Lanewood Pines is hi-tech living with an ultra convenient location to downtown Los Angeles, the Westside, and the valley.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
4 Units Available
Mid-City West
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,205
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1010 sqft
Welcome to nVe at Fairfax, an exclusive, stylish apartment community in Los Angeles, CA with only 63 coveted residences! Our West Hollywood apartments for rent are tailor-made for a distinctive luxury living experience while creating an authentic
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:56pm
$
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills West
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1406 Martel in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of West Hollywood
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
123 Units Available
Westside
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,735
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,154
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,399
1258 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Greater Griffith Park
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,197
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,174
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
950 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE ON SELECT UNITS! PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
MacArthur Park
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,610
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 10 minutes to I-101, I-110, and area shops. Each home features crown molding, designer finishes, and lots of closet space. This newly restored community sits in a 1920s-style building.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
15 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,830
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1006 sqft
Next on Sixth Apartments in Koreatown is a haven for anyone looking to be in the center of all the action. Enjoy the sun out on the deck or cool down in our beautiful resort-inspired swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,450
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,082
985 sqft
Great location, close to downtown, USC, Beverly Hills and Century City. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Communal amenities include pool, clubhouse, community garden, hot tub and garage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
9 Units Available
Palms
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,387
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,227
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1079 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
26 Units Available
Mid-City West
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,725
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1172 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an infinity pool, fitness center, and bike storage, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
41 Units Available
Greater Wilshire
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,500
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,497
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1341 sqft
***WE ARE OPEN!*** Virtual and self-guided tours available now! Up to 8 weeks free specials! Be close to the action! Our neighbors are LACMA, Museum Row, the Grove, Metro, boutique shops and 5-star restaurants in the Miracle Mile and more.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
23 Units Available
Hollywood
sunset vine
1555 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,990
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1294 sqft
Smoke-free community located on Sunset Boulevard, featuring a 24-hour lobby, sun deck, fully equipped business center, and dry sauna. Homes feature oversized windows, central air-conditioning, and garden tubs. Minutes away from downtown LA.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Studio City
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1170 sqft
This upscale community is located right in the San Fernando Valley. Apartments feature large gourmet kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, a resident lounge, and a lap pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
12 Units Available
North Hollywood
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
890 sqft
Cozy kitchen layout with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Racquetball court, swimming pool, sauna, hot tub, 24-hour gym and BBQ area. Internet cafe and clubhouse.
City Guide for West Hollywood, CA

"West Hollywood California / Hey kids! Wanna go, wanna go to California / We will find the party; we will find the skyline / We will find the beach and we will find the starshine / Malibu, youll find it / West Hollywood, youll find it" (Beau, La La La California)

With such a diverse population, it should come as no surprise that West Hollywood is a unique place filled with eccentrics, artists, dreamers, fighters, and celebrities, most of whom fall into several of those above categories themselves. An area that defies easy labels, WeHo is complex, but it’s also an incredible experience. Its explosively popular, especially among young folks and aspiring actors; its one of the most walkable neighborhoods in California and that’s including the noted pedestrian enclaves like San Francisco and Berkeley. Ultimately, WeHo is a magical place, but it just happens to be a bit more Grimm’s fairy tales than Disney Princess, and that’s precisely what makes it so awesome.

Having trouble with Craigslist West Hollywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in West Hollywood, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to West Hollywood apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

West Hollywood apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

