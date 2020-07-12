All apartments in West Hollywood
880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10

880 Hilldale Ave · No Longer Available
Location

880 Hilldale Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 Available 01/19/19 West Hollywood Townhome Now Available! - Beautifully renovated townhome in the most prime location of West Hollywood's "Norma Triangle." This end unit with only one shared wall has an open floor plan with plenty of natural light and a very large patio off the living space. The remodeled kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample storage and counter space. There are two separate bedroom suites upstairs and a powder bathroom downstairs, steamed shower, custom built-ins and lighting, inside laundry room, central AC/Heat, a fireplace in the living room and 2 side-by-side parking spaces. Building amenities include a community pool, a gated parking garage and a security gate. Call for inquiries regarding pets. This location is just a few blocks from West Hollywood, Sunset Strip and Melrose restaurants, nightlife, and shopping. A rare offering in one of the best locations. A MUST SEE!!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST!

Move-In Requirements & Main Terms:
*Application Fee $40 (Add $5 Convenience Fee for Credit Card Payment)
*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.
*1-Year Lease Term
*Tenant Pays Power & Gas

FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://casarealtyinvestments.com/available-listings/

Edgar A. Macas
Casa Realty & Investments, Inc.
Property Manager
License #01351837
323-639-0888 (Direct)
323-989-2272 (CASA)
323-207-8242 (Assistant)
edgar@casarealtyinvestments.com
www.casarealtyinvestments.com
www.linkedin.com/in/edgarmacias

(RLNE4427884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 have any available units?
880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 have?
Some of 880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 is pet friendly.
Does 880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 offer parking?
Yes, 880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 offers parking.
Does 880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 have a pool?
Yes, 880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 has a pool.
Does 880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 has units with air conditioning.
