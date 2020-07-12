Amenities

880 Hilldale Ave Unit 10 Available 01/19/19 West Hollywood Townhome Now Available! - Beautifully renovated townhome in the most prime location of West Hollywood's "Norma Triangle." This end unit with only one shared wall has an open floor plan with plenty of natural light and a very large patio off the living space. The remodeled kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample storage and counter space. There are two separate bedroom suites upstairs and a powder bathroom downstairs, steamed shower, custom built-ins and lighting, inside laundry room, central AC/Heat, a fireplace in the living room and 2 side-by-side parking spaces. Building amenities include a community pool, a gated parking garage and a security gate. Call for inquiries regarding pets. This location is just a few blocks from West Hollywood, Sunset Strip and Melrose restaurants, nightlife, and shopping. A rare offering in one of the best locations. A MUST SEE!!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST!



Move-In Requirements & Main Terms:

*Application Fee $40 (Add $5 Convenience Fee for Credit Card Payment)

*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.

*1-Year Lease Term

*Tenant Pays Power & Gas



