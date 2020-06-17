All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

7509 Santa Monica Blvd

7509 Santa Monica Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7509 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great one bedroom, one bathroom available for immediate move in. This is a mixed use property with the unit on top of a well known bar/restaurant. The unit boasts hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedroom. Ceramic tile in the kitchen combined with granite counter tops and stainless steel under mounted sink. The property is on the main drag of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. Night life is within walking distance. This unit is perfect for those looking into indulge in all the nightlife that West Hollywood has to offer. Tandem parking spot included.

Small Pets OK!
Pet Deposit: $300
Security Deposit: $1795
Utilities: Water, Trash and Electricity included!
Tenant pays for gas

No laundry onsite

Appliances Included: Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave and AC unit.

1 Year Lease Required

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please Call or Text Our Leasing Team at: 323-465-7368

(RLNE5328237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7509 Santa Monica Blvd have any available units?
7509 Santa Monica Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 7509 Santa Monica Blvd have?
Some of 7509 Santa Monica Blvd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7509 Santa Monica Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7509 Santa Monica Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7509 Santa Monica Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7509 Santa Monica Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 7509 Santa Monica Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7509 Santa Monica Blvd offers parking.
Does 7509 Santa Monica Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7509 Santa Monica Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7509 Santa Monica Blvd have a pool?
No, 7509 Santa Monica Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7509 Santa Monica Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7509 Santa Monica Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7509 Santa Monica Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7509 Santa Monica Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7509 Santa Monica Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7509 Santa Monica Blvd has units with air conditioning.
