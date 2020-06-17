7509 Santa Monica Blvd

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great one bedroom, one bathroom available for immediate move in. This is a mixed use property with the unit on top of a well known bar/restaurant. The unit boasts hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedroom. Ceramic tile in the kitchen combined with granite counter tops and stainless steel under mounted sink. The property is on the main drag of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. Night life is within walking distance. This unit is perfect for those looking into indulge in all the nightlife that West Hollywood has to offer. Tandem parking spot included.



Small Pets OK!

Pet Deposit: $300

Security Deposit: $1795

Utilities: Water, Trash and Electricity included!

Tenant pays for gas



No laundry onsite



Appliances Included: Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave and AC unit.



1 Year Lease Required



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please Call or Text Our Leasing Team at: 323-465-7368



