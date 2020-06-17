7509 Santa Monica Blvd

Amenities
Great one bedroom, one bathroom available for immediate move in. This is a mixed use property with the unit on top of a well known bar/restaurant. The unit boasts hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedroom. Ceramic tile in the kitchen combined with granite counter tops and stainless steel under mounted sink. The property is on the main drag of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. Night life is within walking distance. This unit is perfect for those looking into indulge in all the nightlife that West Hollywood has to offer. Tandem parking spot included.
Small Pets OK!
Pet Deposit: $300
Security Deposit: $1795
Utilities: Water, Trash and Electricity included!
Tenant pays for gas
No laundry onsite
Appliances Included: Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave and AC unit.
1 Year Lease Required
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please Call or Text Our Leasing Team at: 323-465-7368
(RLNE5328237)