351 Huntley Dr Unit 351
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

351 Huntley Dr Unit 351

351 Huntley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

351 Huntley Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Book a showing now and visit this cozy unfurnished 700 square foot apartment/fourplex located in the quiet neighborhood in West Hollywood, California. This home has its own covered garage parking that can fit a small car underneath the unit plus on street parking. The garage can also be used as alternative storage space. With an excellent walk and bike scores, this location is rated as very walkable and bikeable. This means that most errands can be done on foot and even more efficiently on a bicycle, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area. It is very accessible to public parks as well, great places for outdoor activities with family and friends. The homes exterior features a yard, perfect for a relaxing time with the family or entertaining guests. While the well-lit and roomy interior features stone flooring, 1 comfortable bedroom, and 1 newly renovated bathroom. The open- concept kitchen has rustic chic cabinetry for storage and is equipped with modern ready-to-use kitchen appliances. For laundry convenience, an in-unit washer and dryer are available for use. No pets are allowed on the property.

Walk score: 87
Bike score: 80

Nearby parks:
West Hollywood Park, Oakhurst Park and Rosewood Park

Nearby Schools:
West Hollywood Elementary School - 0.91 miles, 10/10
Horace Mann Elementary School - 0.91 miles, 9/10
Rosewood Avenue Elementary School, School for Advanced Studies - 0.38 miles, 6/10
Albert Einstein Academy for Letters, Arts & Sciences Odyssey - 0.56 miles, 3/10

Bus lines:
30 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
DASH Fairfax - 0.1 miles
16 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4747997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 have any available units?
351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 have?
Some of 351 Huntley Dr Unit 351's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 currently offering any rent specials?
351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 pet-friendly?
No, 351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 offer parking?
Yes, 351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 offers parking.
Does 351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 have a pool?
No, 351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 does not have a pool.
Does 351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 have accessible units?
No, 351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 has units with dishwashers.
Does 351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 351 Huntley Dr Unit 351 has units with air conditioning.
