351 Huntley Dr Unit 351

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Book a showing now and visit this cozy unfurnished 700 square foot apartment/fourplex located in the quiet neighborhood in West Hollywood, California. This home has its own covered garage parking that can fit a small car underneath the unit plus on street parking. The garage can also be used as alternative storage space. With an excellent walk and bike scores, this location is rated as very walkable and bikeable. This means that most errands can be done on foot and even more efficiently on a bicycle, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area. It is very accessible to public parks as well, great places for outdoor activities with family and friends. The homes exterior features a yard, perfect for a relaxing time with the family or entertaining guests. While the well-lit and roomy interior features stone flooring, 1 comfortable bedroom, and 1 newly renovated bathroom. The open- concept kitchen has rustic chic cabinetry for storage and is equipped with modern ready-to-use kitchen appliances. For laundry convenience, an in-unit washer and dryer are available for use. No pets are allowed on the property.



Walk score: 87

Bike score: 80



Nearby parks:

West Hollywood Park, Oakhurst Park and Rosewood Park



Nearby Schools:

West Hollywood Elementary School - 0.91 miles, 10/10

Horace Mann Elementary School - 0.91 miles, 9/10

Rosewood Avenue Elementary School, School for Advanced Studies - 0.38 miles, 6/10

Albert Einstein Academy for Letters, Arts & Sciences Odyssey - 0.56 miles, 3/10



Bus lines:

30 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

DASH Fairfax - 0.1 miles

16 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles



No Pets Allowed



