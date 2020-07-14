All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

1237 Havenhurst Dr

1237 Havenhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1237 Havenhurst Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath + den, located in the prime neighborhood of west hollywood!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant counter-tops, home warming bath tiles and wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natural light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Apartment features:
*large living-room/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*elegant counter-tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*wood flooring*
*lots of natural light*
*home warming bath tiles*
*spot lights in living room*
*ac in unit*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*wash and dryer in unit*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
yes

this apartment is located close to the 101, 5 and 110 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $2,200.00, DEPOSIT $2,200.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4796278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

