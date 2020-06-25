2432 W Cedarwood Street

Amenities

Don't Miss Out! Nicely remodeled five bedrooms, four bath home with beautiful hardwood floors downstairs, spacious kitchen, large family room with fireplace, a built-in wet bar and open floor plan layout. The upstairs features a balcony deck, spacious master bedroom with dual closets and updated master bathroom with jacuzzi tub. The home is perfect for a large family offering spacious bedrooms and plenty of living space. The house has a three car garage, inside laundry, newer windows, water softener, freshly painted exterior, dual central air and heat, and a located on a charming tree-lined street. A spotless and well-maintained property that you won't want to miss.