All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like 2432 W Cedarwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
2432 W Cedarwood Street
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:56 AM

2432 W Cedarwood Street

2432 West Cedarwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Freeway Corridor
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2432 West Cedarwood Street, West Covina, CA 91790
Freeway Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't Miss Out! Nicely remodeled five bedrooms, four bath home with beautiful hardwood floors downstairs, spacious kitchen, large family room with fireplace, a built-in wet bar and open floor plan layout. The upstairs features a balcony deck, spacious master bedroom with dual closets and updated master bathroom with jacuzzi tub. The home is perfect for a large family offering spacious bedrooms and plenty of living space. The house has a three car garage, inside laundry, newer windows, water softener, freshly painted exterior, dual central air and heat, and a located on a charming tree-lined street. A spotless and well-maintained property that you won't want to miss.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 W Cedarwood Street have any available units?
2432 W Cedarwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 2432 W Cedarwood Street have?
Some of 2432 W Cedarwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 W Cedarwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2432 W Cedarwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 W Cedarwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 2432 W Cedarwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 2432 W Cedarwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 2432 W Cedarwood Street offers parking.
Does 2432 W Cedarwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2432 W Cedarwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 W Cedarwood Street have a pool?
No, 2432 W Cedarwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 2432 W Cedarwood Street have accessible units?
No, 2432 W Cedarwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 W Cedarwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2432 W Cedarwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N
West Covina, CA 91791
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St
West Covina, CA 91792
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave
West Covina, CA 91791

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms
West Covina Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Covina Pet Friendly Places
West Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside