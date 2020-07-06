1347 E Mardina St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Welcome to this home sweet home in West Covina!!!Move in ready, Turn key!!! Ready for your family gatherings this Holidays!!! Don't miss this opportunity! Newly remodeled kitchen, bathrooms, tile flooring through out the house. Recessed lighting, window shutters, large backyard with long drive way! 2 car detached garage. Modern Stainless Steel Appliances. Rent includes Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Conveniently Near West Covina Mall, Restaurants, School, Freeway 10! Schedule your tour today!!!



(RLNE5333867)