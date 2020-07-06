All apartments in West Covina
1347 E Mardina St

1347 East Mardina Street · No Longer Available
Location

1347 East Mardina Street, West Covina, CA 91790
Freeway Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome to this home sweet home in West Covina!!!Move in ready, Turn key!!! Ready for your family gatherings this Holidays!!! Don't miss this opportunity! Newly remodeled kitchen, bathrooms, tile flooring through out the house. Recessed lighting, window shutters, large backyard with long drive way! 2 car detached garage. Modern Stainless Steel Appliances. Rent includes Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Conveniently Near West Covina Mall, Restaurants, School, Freeway 10! Schedule your tour today!!!

(RLNE5333867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 E Mardina St have any available units?
1347 E Mardina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1347 E Mardina St have?
Some of 1347 E Mardina St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1347 E Mardina St currently offering any rent specials?
1347 E Mardina St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 E Mardina St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1347 E Mardina St is pet friendly.
Does 1347 E Mardina St offer parking?
Yes, 1347 E Mardina St offers parking.
Does 1347 E Mardina St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1347 E Mardina St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 E Mardina St have a pool?
No, 1347 E Mardina St does not have a pool.
Does 1347 E Mardina St have accessible units?
No, 1347 E Mardina St does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 E Mardina St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1347 E Mardina St has units with dishwashers.

