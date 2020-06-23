1106 W Teresa St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Beautiful, Bright & Spacious Home - This spacious 3+2 home has been upgraded from the inside out featuring fresh exterior paint, new dual pane windows throughout, custom interior paint, bright living room with brick stone fireplace, recessed lighting, formal dining area with glass sliding door out to spacious backyard, remodeled sun lit kitchen with great counter and cabinets space, microwave, and stainless steel appliances (stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher), charming built in breakfast nook, spacious rooms with plenty of closet and storage space, hardwood floors, large backyard with covered patio great for BBQ's and entertainment, 2 car garage, room to park in driveway, and wonderful curb appeal.



Conveniently located near the 10fwy and 210fwy.



In West Covina School District.



Near Plaza West Covina.



*$42 Application Processing Fee



* Every Occupant over the age of 18 needs to apply



Please call Joe @ 310-714-2575



LRS Realty & Management Inc.

BRE#01832464

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com

$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over



