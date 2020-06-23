All apartments in West Covina
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1106 W Teresa St

1106 West Teresa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1106 West Teresa Street, West Covina, CA 91790
Freeway Corridor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful, Bright & Spacious Home - This spacious 3+2 home has been upgraded from the inside out featuring fresh exterior paint, new dual pane windows throughout, custom interior paint, bright living room with brick stone fireplace, recessed lighting, formal dining area with glass sliding door out to spacious backyard, remodeled sun lit kitchen with great counter and cabinets space, microwave, and stainless steel appliances (stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher), charming built in breakfast nook, spacious rooms with plenty of closet and storage space, hardwood floors, large backyard with covered patio great for BBQ's and entertainment, 2 car garage, room to park in driveway, and wonderful curb appeal.

Conveniently located near the 10fwy and 210fwy.

In West Covina School District.

Near Plaza West Covina.

*$42 Application Processing Fee

* Every Occupant over the age of 18 needs to apply

*OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 12/1/18 FROM 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Please call Joe @ 310-714-2575

LRS Realty & Management Inc.
BRE#01832464
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com
$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over

(RLNE4539527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 W Teresa St have any available units?
1106 W Teresa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 W Teresa St have?
Some of 1106 W Teresa St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 W Teresa St currently offering any rent specials?
1106 W Teresa St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 W Teresa St pet-friendly?
No, 1106 W Teresa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1106 W Teresa St offer parking?
Yes, 1106 W Teresa St does offer parking.
Does 1106 W Teresa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 W Teresa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 W Teresa St have a pool?
No, 1106 W Teresa St does not have a pool.
Does 1106 W Teresa St have accessible units?
No, 1106 W Teresa St does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 W Teresa St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 W Teresa St has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

