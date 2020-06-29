All apartments in Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

647 W. California Ave

647 West California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

647 West California Avenue, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

647 W. California Ave Available 02/01/19 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one-story home with large yard and large driveway - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one-story home with large yard and large driveway. Coded door entry, two-car garage with washer/dryer in garage. Separate mud-room when you enter through the side door with sink. Master bathroom on one side of home with a stand-up shower in the bathroom. Kitchen includes a gas range, oven, large refrigerator; no dishwasher. Spacious living room with gorgeous stone fireplace, and dining room with lots of light and sliding glass door out to the back. Non-carpeted floors throughout; hardwoods and tile. Two bedrooms on other side of the home with a full bathtub with a shower-head in the bathroom between the two. Large driveway and large side driveway with extensive patio area and elevated back yard.

Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with an increase to the security deposit per pet, and after passing an online pet screening application per pet. Renter's Ins. required for move-in. Washer/dryer in unit included, Fridge included. Owner provides landscaper. Tenant pays all utilities.

Tenant occupied at the moment so please do not knock on the door.

McLain Properties
CalBRE#01970594

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant or tenants agent is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 W. California Ave have any available units?
647 W. California Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 W. California Ave have?
Some of 647 W. California Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 W. California Ave currently offering any rent specials?
647 W. California Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 W. California Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 647 W. California Ave is pet friendly.
Does 647 W. California Ave offer parking?
Yes, 647 W. California Ave offers parking.
Does 647 W. California Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 647 W. California Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 W. California Ave have a pool?
No, 647 W. California Ave does not have a pool.
Does 647 W. California Ave have accessible units?
No, 647 W. California Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 647 W. California Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 W. California Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
