Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage pet friendly

647 W. California Ave Available 02/01/19 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one-story home with large yard and large driveway - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one-story home with large yard and large driveway. Coded door entry, two-car garage with washer/dryer in garage. Separate mud-room when you enter through the side door with sink. Master bathroom on one side of home with a stand-up shower in the bathroom. Kitchen includes a gas range, oven, large refrigerator; no dishwasher. Spacious living room with gorgeous stone fireplace, and dining room with lots of light and sliding glass door out to the back. Non-carpeted floors throughout; hardwoods and tile. Two bedrooms on other side of the home with a full bathtub with a shower-head in the bathroom between the two. Large driveway and large side driveway with extensive patio area and elevated back yard.



Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with an increase to the security deposit per pet, and after passing an online pet screening application per pet. Renter's Ins. required for move-in. Washer/dryer in unit included, Fridge included. Owner provides landscaper. Tenant pays all utilities.



Tenant occupied at the moment so please do not knock on the door.



McLain Properties

CalBRE#01970594



*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant or tenants agent is responsible for verifying all information contained.*



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4623272)