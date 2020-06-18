All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 2312 Azure Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
2312 Azure Lane
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:53 AM

2312 Azure Lane

2312 Azure Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2312 Azure Lane, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
LCHOMES.COM (760)436-4111 Contact us!!! Absolutely gorgeous single level detached home in Shadowridge Crossing. Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1548 sf, 1-story. Completely repainted inside and all new flooring. Vaulted ceilings and crown molding. Air conditioned throughout and ceiling fans in each room. Huge master bedroom with two closets, built-in linen cabinet. Large kitchen - huge dining area with wainscoting. French doors to back patio from kitchen. Tons of cupboard space and huge walk-in kitchen pantry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Azure Lane have any available units?
2312 Azure Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Azure Lane have?
Some of 2312 Azure Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Azure Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Azure Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Azure Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Azure Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 2312 Azure Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Azure Lane offers parking.
Does 2312 Azure Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Azure Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Azure Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2312 Azure Lane has a pool.
Does 2312 Azure Lane have accessible units?
No, 2312 Azure Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Azure Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 Azure Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsVista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Apartments
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMission Viejo, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College