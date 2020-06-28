All apartments in Vista
1732 Lisa Ave

1732 Lisa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1732 Lisa Avenue, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Homes Management - 3 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 2-Car Garage in Vista - For a virtual tour, visit the Homes Management site. Single story rental home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2-car garage and driveway. New carpet & paint. Fenced backyard with covered patio area; landscaping maintained by included gardener. W/D hookups. Located near N Santa Fe Ave and Bobier Dr, close to Vista High School.

If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!

homesmanagement.net/vacancies/

1732 Lisa Ave
Vista, CA 92084

-No pets
-No Subletting or Co-Signers
-We require renters insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5114777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 Lisa Ave have any available units?
1732 Lisa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 Lisa Ave have?
Some of 1732 Lisa Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 Lisa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1732 Lisa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 Lisa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1732 Lisa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1732 Lisa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1732 Lisa Ave offers parking.
Does 1732 Lisa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 Lisa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 Lisa Ave have a pool?
No, 1732 Lisa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1732 Lisa Ave have accessible units?
No, 1732 Lisa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 Lisa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 Lisa Ave has units with dishwashers.
