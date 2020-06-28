Amenities

Homes Management - 3 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 2-Car Garage in Vista - For a virtual tour, visit the Homes Management site. Single story rental home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2-car garage and driveway. New carpet & paint. Fenced backyard with covered patio area; landscaping maintained by included gardener. W/D hookups. Located near N Santa Fe Ave and Bobier Dr, close to Vista High School.



If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!



homesmanagement.net/vacancies/



1732 Lisa Ave

Vista, CA 92084



-No pets

-No Subletting or Co-Signers

-We require renters insurance



