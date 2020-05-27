All apartments in Upland
Last updated June 7 2019 at 1:58 PM

2002 North Mountain Avenue

2002 N Mountain Ave · (419) 359-3486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2002 N Mountain Ave, Upland, CA 91784

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home is a one of a kind and a Must See! It is an original Rock House that is totally restored with proud craftsmanship. Situated in Lemon Grove, it sits on a 1 acre lot. Plenty of privacy in the heart of city living. Gourmet kitchen, large porch, large patios, den, 2 fireplaces, and a swimming pool. Detached garage, and huge parking space on property. Great indoor/outdoor living with beautiful mountain views. Easy access to 210 Fwy and 10 Fwy, off Mountain Ave. Excellent neighborhood, and Schools. This ia a very unique Rock House! Interested parties may contact us for more details. No Sign on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 North Mountain Avenue have any available units?
2002 North Mountain Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upland, CA.
What amenities does 2002 North Mountain Avenue have?
Some of 2002 North Mountain Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 North Mountain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2002 North Mountain Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 North Mountain Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2002 North Mountain Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upland.
Does 2002 North Mountain Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2002 North Mountain Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2002 North Mountain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 North Mountain Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 North Mountain Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2002 North Mountain Avenue has a pool.
Does 2002 North Mountain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2002 North Mountain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 North Mountain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 North Mountain Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 North Mountain Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 North Mountain Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
