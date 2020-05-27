2002 North Mountain Avenue

Amenities

This home is a one of a kind and a Must See! It is an original Rock House that is totally restored with proud craftsmanship. Situated in Lemon Grove, it sits on a 1 acre lot. Plenty of privacy in the heart of city living. Gourmet kitchen, large porch, large patios, den, 2 fireplaces, and a swimming pool. Detached garage, and huge parking space on property. Great indoor/outdoor living with beautiful mountain views. Easy access to 210 Fwy and 10 Fwy, off Mountain Ave. Excellent neighborhood, and Schools. This ia a very unique Rock House! Interested parties may contact us for more details. No Sign on the property.