120 N 13th Ave Unit F, Up

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard gym parking pool hot tub lobby sauna

This is your chance to live the dream inside the gates of Petco Park at The Legend in this amazing two bedroom, two bath condominium with a balcony and views of San Diego Harbor. This home is available furnished or unfurnished and is freshly painted and remodeled to reflect the majesty of this iconic residential tower. The Legend features:



- Club Legend located on the 7th floor, complete with a huge roof deck overlooking the ballpark & an outdoor

fireplace lounge.

- A fully-equipped fitness room, pool, sauna and spa with changing rooms.

- 24 Hour Concierge & Security.

- An elegant courtyard entrance witha private enclave approaching the lobby providing a fitting & impressive sense of arrival for residents & their guests

- Underground parking.

- Close proximity to Harbor Drive Pedestrian Bridge that connects you to the Convention Center, Embarcadero park, Marina Walks and Seaport Village