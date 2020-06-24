All apartments in Tustin
Last updated September 5 2019 at 8:59 AM

5423 Pacifica

5423 Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Location

5423 Pacific Street, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
Community Amenities

24-Hour Fitness Center
Billiards Room
Resort-style roof-top pool with sundeck and pergola
Yoga studio
Metro Gold Line stop on-site
Convenient on-site retail shopping
Pasadena Police Substation on site

Clubhouse
Pet Friendly
Outdoor fireplace lounge
Subterranean parking garage
Business center with conference room
Grand public plaza
Restaurants On-Site: La Grande Orange, Kimagure friendly Restaurant, Stone Brew Company

Apartment Amenities

Central heat and air conditioning
Granite Countertops*
Penthouses and town homes
Vinyl wood plank flooring*
Spacious wardrobe and/or walk-in closets
Individual washers and dryers in apartments
Double stainless steel sinks*
Gourmet GE white-on-white appliance package*
Slate tile flooring*

Cable Ready
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments
Vaulted and nine-foot ceilings*
Smooth texture wall finish with dramatic paint detail
Private balcony/deck*
Stainless steel appliance package*
Natural wood cabinets
Built-in microwave
*Select Homes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 Pacifica have any available units?
5423 Pacifica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5423 Pacifica have?
Some of 5423 Pacifica's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5423 Pacifica currently offering any rent specials?
5423 Pacifica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 Pacifica pet-friendly?
Yes, 5423 Pacifica is pet friendly.
Does 5423 Pacifica offer parking?
Yes, 5423 Pacifica offers parking.
Does 5423 Pacifica have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5423 Pacifica offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 Pacifica have a pool?
Yes, 5423 Pacifica has a pool.
Does 5423 Pacifica have accessible units?
No, 5423 Pacifica does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 Pacifica have units with dishwashers?
No, 5423 Pacifica does not have units with dishwashers.
