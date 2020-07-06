5115 Carmelynn St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Custom West Torrance Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a nice corner lot in West Torrance. Hard wood floors greet you as you enter. The multiple windows allow in an abundance of natural light. As you make your way through the home, the custom kitchen boasts a large center island with 2 dishwashers, granite counters, hard wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is another living area with updated half bath, great while entertaining. All of the bedrooms and first full bath are connected off the hallway. The full bath has been completely remodeled with separate shower and tub. Laundry hookups are further down the hall. As you reach the end, the master suit is hard to miss. Large, open space with a huge, full master bath, walk in closet and private little porch. Still plenty of yard for entertaining. The detached, 2 car garage provides ample room for vehicles and/or storage. Recessed lighting trough out. Wired for sound. Tons of attention to details. Torrance Unified School District. Close proximity to shopping, freeways and the beach! Schedule an appointment to see this home today!



(RLNE5188665)