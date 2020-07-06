All apartments in Torrance
5115 Carmelynn St.

5115 Carmelynn Street · No Longer Available
Location

5115 Carmelynn Street, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Custom West Torrance Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a nice corner lot in West Torrance. Hard wood floors greet you as you enter. The multiple windows allow in an abundance of natural light. As you make your way through the home, the custom kitchen boasts a large center island with 2 dishwashers, granite counters, hard wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is another living area with updated half bath, great while entertaining. All of the bedrooms and first full bath are connected off the hallway. The full bath has been completely remodeled with separate shower and tub. Laundry hookups are further down the hall. As you reach the end, the master suit is hard to miss. Large, open space with a huge, full master bath, walk in closet and private little porch. Still plenty of yard for entertaining. The detached, 2 car garage provides ample room for vehicles and/or storage. Recessed lighting trough out. Wired for sound. Tons of attention to details. Torrance Unified School District. Close proximity to shopping, freeways and the beach! Schedule an appointment to see this home today!

(RLNE5188665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Carmelynn St. have any available units?
5115 Carmelynn St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 Carmelynn St. have?
Some of 5115 Carmelynn St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Carmelynn St. currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Carmelynn St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Carmelynn St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 Carmelynn St. is pet friendly.
Does 5115 Carmelynn St. offer parking?
Yes, 5115 Carmelynn St. offers parking.
Does 5115 Carmelynn St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Carmelynn St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Carmelynn St. have a pool?
No, 5115 Carmelynn St. does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Carmelynn St. have accessible units?
No, 5115 Carmelynn St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Carmelynn St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5115 Carmelynn St. has units with dishwashers.

