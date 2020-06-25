5105 Arvada Street

Amenities

This home feels bigger than the stated 1732 sq ft. The open floor plan with new windows and french doors allows for an abundance of light and air throughout the home. This home was remodeled in 2019 with fine craftsmanship and materials including wide plank oak hardwood floors, stainless Viking appliances and new shaker cabinets with Quartz countertops and exquisite lighting. There are three nice-sized bedrooms plus a large office. The large Master Suite offers a sizable walk-in closet and a gorgeous bathroom. Completely remodeled with the finest finishes throughout, this home was revamped from top to bottom with a new roof, new cement shingles, 200 amp electrical, copper plumbing, tankless water heater and new heat and air conditioning for ideal comfort. There is a fully-finished detached garage and room for off-street RV parking or space for all your toys on this large lot. Walk to Entradero park and some of the best schools in West Torrance. There are many nice restaurants that are walkable from this home and the beach is a bike ride away. There is talk about AES parcels being in escrow and the potentially defunct towers coming down- buyer to investigate. Imagine the possibilities! This West Torrance home has been renovated for the buyer that can recognize quality and opportunity.