Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:55 AM

5105 Arvada Street

5105 Arvada Street · No Longer Available
Location

5105 Arvada Street, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home feels bigger than the stated 1732 sq ft. The open floor plan with new windows and french doors allows for an abundance of light and air throughout the home. This home was remodeled in 2019 with fine craftsmanship and materials including wide plank oak hardwood floors, stainless Viking appliances and new shaker cabinets with Quartz countertops and exquisite lighting. There are three nice-sized bedrooms plus a large office. The large Master Suite offers a sizable walk-in closet and a gorgeous bathroom. Completely remodeled with the finest finishes throughout, this home was revamped from top to bottom with a new roof, new cement shingles, 200 amp electrical, copper plumbing, tankless water heater and new heat and air conditioning for ideal comfort. There is a fully-finished detached garage and room for off-street RV parking or space for all your toys on this large lot. Walk to Entradero park and some of the best schools in West Torrance. There are many nice restaurants that are walkable from this home and the beach is a bike ride away. There is talk about AES parcels being in escrow and the potentially defunct towers coming down- buyer to investigate. Imagine the possibilities! This West Torrance home has been renovated for the buyer that can recognize quality and opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Arvada Street have any available units?
5105 Arvada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5105 Arvada Street have?
Some of 5105 Arvada Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Arvada Street currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Arvada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Arvada Street pet-friendly?
No, 5105 Arvada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 5105 Arvada Street offer parking?
Yes, 5105 Arvada Street offers parking.
Does 5105 Arvada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 Arvada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Arvada Street have a pool?
No, 5105 Arvada Street does not have a pool.
Does 5105 Arvada Street have accessible units?
No, 5105 Arvada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Arvada Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5105 Arvada Street has units with dishwashers.
