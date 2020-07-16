All apartments in Torrance
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:50 AM

4726 Greenmeadows Avenue

4726 Greenmeadows Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4726 Greenmeadows Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Riviera

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Well maintained home in Lower Hollywood Riviera. Located in Prime South Torrance Neighborhood, with award winning schools .... Home features 3 Bedrooms 1-3/4 baths with a large family room with fireplace, and a detached 2 car garage. Plenty of room for several cars, and fenced yard with large backyard. Owner has refinished the wood floors and they look newer and are dark brown. The kitchen has new granite counters and stainless appliances, with direct access to the laundry room, and large Family Room.

New closet doors were just installed in 2 of the bedrooms, third bedroom has direct access to backyard, kitchen. Large family room, could possibly be used as a 4th bedroom.. Definitely has enough space to add a closet.

Home is half a block to Richardson Middle school, South High is just across the over pass. Great neighborhood, waiting for you to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 Greenmeadows Avenue have any available units?
4726 Greenmeadows Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4726 Greenmeadows Avenue have?
Some of 4726 Greenmeadows Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4726 Greenmeadows Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4726 Greenmeadows Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 Greenmeadows Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4726 Greenmeadows Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4726 Greenmeadows Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4726 Greenmeadows Avenue offers parking.
Does 4726 Greenmeadows Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4726 Greenmeadows Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 Greenmeadows Avenue have a pool?
No, 4726 Greenmeadows Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4726 Greenmeadows Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4726 Greenmeadows Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 Greenmeadows Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4726 Greenmeadows Avenue has units with dishwashers.
