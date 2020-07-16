4726 Greenmeadows Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Well maintained home in Lower Hollywood Riviera. Located in Prime South Torrance Neighborhood, with award winning schools .... Home features 3 Bedrooms 1-3/4 baths with a large family room with fireplace, and a detached 2 car garage. Plenty of room for several cars, and fenced yard with large backyard. Owner has refinished the wood floors and they look newer and are dark brown. The kitchen has new granite counters and stainless appliances, with direct access to the laundry room, and large Family Room.



New closet doors were just installed in 2 of the bedrooms, third bedroom has direct access to backyard, kitchen. Large family room, could possibly be used as a 4th bedroom.. Definitely has enough space to add a closet.



Home is half a block to Richardson Middle school, South High is just across the over pass. Great neighborhood, waiting for you to move in!