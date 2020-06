Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovated South Torrance Home - This home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with new wood floors throughout, Lots of natural light, 1140 sqft of living space on a huge 7500+sqft lot great for entertaining. Detached two car garage with an extra long driveway for more parking or RV parking. The property is located in an excellent school district. Close to the beach, Riviera Village, Alta Vista park, and the Del Amo Mall. Don't miss the opportunity to see this home!



(RLNE4921665)