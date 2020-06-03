All apartments in Torrance
Location

4524 182nd St, Torrance, CA 90278
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
hot tub
carpet
Beautiful Torrance/Redondo Beach Condo - Three level home includes:
Brand new plank flooring and carpet
Fresh paint throughout
Bedrooms on top level each with private bath
Middle level includes living room, dining area, kitchen and half bath
Lower level features laundry room, utility sink and storage
2 parking spaces located in secured garage
Complex features a community pool and spa
Walk to restaurants, shopping parks and schools
Must see!
Tenant pays water, gas and electric

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5077253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 182nd St #4524 have any available units?
4524 182nd St #4524 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 182nd St #4524 have?
Some of 4524 182nd St #4524's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 182nd St #4524 currently offering any rent specials?
4524 182nd St #4524 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 182nd St #4524 pet-friendly?
No, 4524 182nd St #4524 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4524 182nd St #4524 offer parking?
Yes, 4524 182nd St #4524 offers parking.
Does 4524 182nd St #4524 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 182nd St #4524 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 182nd St #4524 have a pool?
Yes, 4524 182nd St #4524 has a pool.
Does 4524 182nd St #4524 have accessible units?
No, 4524 182nd St #4524 does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 182nd St #4524 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4524 182nd St #4524 does not have units with dishwashers.
