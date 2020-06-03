4524 182nd St #4524

Amenities
Beautiful Torrance/Redondo Beach Condo - Three level home includes:
Brand new plank flooring and carpet
Fresh paint throughout
Bedrooms on top level each with private bath
Middle level includes living room, dining area, kitchen and half bath
Lower level features laundry room, utility sink and storage
2 parking spaces located in secured garage
Complex features a community pool and spa
Walk to restaurants, shopping parks and schools
Must see!
Tenant pays water, gas and electric
No Pets Allowed
