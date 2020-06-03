4524 182nd St #4524

Amenities

on-site laundry garage pool hot tub carpet

Beautiful Torrance/Redondo Beach Condo - Three level home includes:

Brand new plank flooring and carpet

Fresh paint throughout

Bedrooms on top level each with private bath

Middle level includes living room, dining area, kitchen and half bath

Lower level features laundry room, utility sink and storage

2 parking spaces located in secured garage

Complex features a community pool and spa

Walk to restaurants, shopping parks and schools

Must see!

Tenant pays water, gas and electric



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5077253)