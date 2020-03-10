4325 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA 90504 Northwest Torrance
Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of North High. A comfortable home closed to walking distance to award-winning schools. Rent includes trash collection and water. The unit will be professionally cleaned before anyone moves in.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 4325 W 182nd Street have any available units?
4325 W 182nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 4325 W 182nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4325 W 182nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.