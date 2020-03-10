All apartments in Torrance
4325 W 182nd Street
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:13 PM

4325 W 182nd Street

4325 West 182nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4325 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of North High. A comfortable home closed to walking distance to award-winning schools.
Rent includes trash collection and water. The unit will be professionally cleaned before anyone moves in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 W 182nd Street have any available units?
4325 W 182nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 4325 W 182nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4325 W 182nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 W 182nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4325 W 182nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4325 W 182nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4325 W 182nd Street offers parking.
Does 4325 W 182nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 W 182nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 W 182nd Street have a pool?
No, 4325 W 182nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4325 W 182nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4325 W 182nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 W 182nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4325 W 182nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4325 W 182nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4325 W 182nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
