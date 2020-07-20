All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 333 Via Pasqual.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
333 Via Pasqual
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:29 PM

333 Via Pasqual

333 via Pasqual · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

333 via Pasqual, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This classic 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is the embodiment of beach living in the Riviera. This home on a corner lot offers the ultimate elevation imaginable, bringing in light and airiness from every possible position. You will walk in and feel right at home. The beautiful landscaping and single-level plan offers a warm and inviting atmosphere. With three bedrooms, and two baths, this home has modern luxuries, like a huge updated bathroom with a walk-in waterfall shower, new carpet, new paint, and new fixtures.
Living room and family room share a two-way red brick fireplace, giving this home classic charm along with updated modern comforts. Amazing neighborhood surrounded by multi-million dollar homes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Via Pasqual have any available units?
333 Via Pasqual doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Via Pasqual have?
Some of 333 Via Pasqual's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Via Pasqual currently offering any rent specials?
333 Via Pasqual is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Via Pasqual pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Via Pasqual is pet friendly.
Does 333 Via Pasqual offer parking?
Yes, 333 Via Pasqual offers parking.
Does 333 Via Pasqual have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Via Pasqual does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Via Pasqual have a pool?
No, 333 Via Pasqual does not have a pool.
Does 333 Via Pasqual have accessible units?
Yes, 333 Via Pasqual has accessible units.
Does 333 Via Pasqual have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Via Pasqual has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles