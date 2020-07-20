333 Via Pasqual

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This classic 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is the embodiment of beach living in the Riviera. This home on a corner lot offers the ultimate elevation imaginable, bringing in light and airiness from every possible position. You will walk in and feel right at home. The beautiful landscaping and single-level plan offers a warm and inviting atmosphere. With three bedrooms, and two baths, this home has modern luxuries, like a huge updated bathroom with a walk-in waterfall shower, new carpet, new paint, and new fixtures.

Living room and family room share a two-way red brick fireplace, giving this home classic charm along with updated modern comforts. Amazing neighborhood surrounded by multi-million dollar homes